Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Forecast Showing $3.9 Billion Opportunity, Current Perspectives and Industry Outlook – By PMI

Covina, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach at USD 3.9 billion by 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2022–2032. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders & ongoing investments to drive the industry growth, Confirms Strategic Market Research.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) systems are medical devices that are used to treat neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and epilepsy. DBS systems consist of three components: a pulse generator, a lead, and an electrode. The pulse generator is implanted in the patient's chest or abdomen, and the lead is placed in the patient's brain.

Request a Sample at –

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4146





Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Insights:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

By product type , dual-channel deep brain stimulator segment is accounted to hold dominate segment owing to increasing technological advancement in deep. Dual-channel deep brain stimulator have more advanced technology as compared to single-channel deep brain stimulator.

, dual-channel deep brain stimulator segment is accounted to hold dominate segment owing to increasing technological advancement in deep. Dual-channel deep brain stimulator have more advanced technology as compared to single-channel deep brain stimulator. By application , Parkinson's Disease is estimated to hold major share, owing to growing prevalence of disorder

, Parkinson's Disease is estimated to hold major share, owing to growing prevalence of disorder By End-user , hospital segment is expected to hold dominate segment due to presence of various facilities across the hospital settings

, hospital segment is expected to hold dominate segment due to presence of various facilities across the hospital settings By region, in 2018, North America dominated the global deep brain stimulation systems market due to growing prevalence of movement and psychiatric disorders along with rising geriatric population in the region. Growth in government initiatives and funding for raising awareness about movement disorders are proven to drive the demand for deep brain stimulators in the region.

Download PDF:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4146

Market Growth Drivers:

Growth drivers are expected to contribute to the growth of the DBS systems market in the coming years. However, regulatory and reimbursement challenges may pose barriers to growth in some regions.

Prevalence of stress and obesity-induced depression.

Technological advancements.

Increasing demand for deep brain stimulation devices due to growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures.

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Parkinson's Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Essential Tremor Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Epilepsy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dystonia Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Other Applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market, By End-user, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Neurological Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Other End Users Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Request customization for Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4146

Technological advancements:

Technological advancements in deep brain stimulators are projected to boost growth of the target market. These advancements include robot-assisted implantation, enhanced microelectrode designs, multi-target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, MRI, and individualized directed programming. Due to these advancements in recent times, deep brain stimulators have demonstrated greater efficacy and lesser adverse effects coupled with greater symptomatic relief in patients with movement disorders as compared to conventional methods. However, risks associated with deep brain stimulation procedures and implementation of certain government policies such as the affordable care act in the U.S. negatively affects the DBS devices market.

Key players of Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market includes:

Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fisher Wallace

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

NeuroPace Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Recent Developments:

Medtronic declared launch of deep brain stimulation Clinician Programmer. The aim was to expand deep brain stimulation business by launch of advance technology program.

Abbott Laboratories announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., one of the leading medical company. This acquisition lead the company to increase its medical devices portfolio in the deep brain stimulation devices market.

Several new DBS devices have received regulatory approvals in recent years. For example, in 2020, Boston Scientific received FDA approval for its Vercise Genus DBS system, which uses directional leads and a rechargeable battery.

Factors influencing Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market:

Regulatory approvals and the regulatory environment can influence the adoption and growth of DBS systems in different regions.

Reimbursement policies can also impact the adoption and growth of DBS systems, as they affect the cost and accessibility of the treatment.

The availability of skilled healthcare professionals who can perform DBS procedures can affect the growth of the market.

Patient awareness and acceptance of DBS as a treatment option can influence the growth of the market.

Related Reports:

Preclinical CRO Market , By Service (Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies), and Toxicology Testing), By Application (Respiratory disease, Cardiovascular disease, Infectious disease, Oncology, Diabetes, Immunological disorder, and Others), By End-Users (Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Government & Academic Institutes, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Implantable Medical Devices Market , By Type (Diagnostic, Treatment), By Product (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Intraocular Lens, Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Other Implants), By Biomaterial (Ceramic, Metallic, Polymers, and Natural), By Nature of Device (Active, Passive), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers and clinics) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032