Iconic Brands Announces Listing on OTCQB Market

AMITYVILLE, NY, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, announced today that it regained compliance with OTC Markets and is listed on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol “ICNB.”



The company has worked diligently to meet all the necessary requirements set by OTC Markets, including timely filing of financial reports and compliance with corporate governance standards. With this accomplishment, Iconic is now back in full compliance and up to date with all its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are happy to announce that we have regained compliance with OTCQB Markets," said Richard DeCicco, Chairman of Board/ President of Iconic. "The complete integration of our sustainable packaging business is a significant achievement for our company, and we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to our stockholders and investors in regaining our listing status with the OTC Markets." Mr. DeCicco continued, “2023 should be a transformative year for Iconic, and we want to thank our investors for their continued support and belief in the Company.”

About Iconic

Iconic Brands, Inc (OTCQB: ICNB) together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, TopPop LLC, develops brands, innovates products, and creates sustainable packaging solutions for the alcohol and non-alcohol beverage market. Iconic offers a collection of brands in the wine & spirits, ready-to-drink cocktail, ready-to-freeze ice pop, and pre-mixed ready-to-go categories. In addition, TopPop offers turnkey solutions, from design to delivery, in sustainable packaging for major alcohol and non-alcohol beverage and frozen food brands. Iconic prides itself on its commitment to brand expansion and to delivering purpose-driven brands that strive to lead the change in the “Better-for-you” and “Better-for-the-planet” categories. Iconic operates in multiple states, with worldwide distribution and a number of Fortune 500 customers, including some of the world’s largest alcohol beverage companies and brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various risks, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

