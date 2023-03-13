Fructose Market Will Reach a Value of US$ 15.55 Billion by 2033 at 5.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033, the global fructose market is to reach US$ 15,556.5 million in 2033, up from an estimated US$ 8,791 million in 2023. Throughout the projected period, the market may well be likely to expand at a rapid pace. The rising global demand for fructose is driving growth in the global fructose market. While fructose is naturally present in fruits and vegetables, the food and beverage industry employs refined fructose obtained from corn syrup in their products.



Experiencing Increased Health Consciousness and Growing Demand for Sugar Replacements

Increasing consumer health consciousness and disposable wealth in developing countries have resulted in the growing demand for sugar replacements such as fructose, which is calorie-free. Individuals with high blood sugar and diabetic patients choose calorie-free sweeteners, which promote the expansion of the fructose business.

The food and beverage industry's constant demand for fructose as a sweetener for various food products such as bread products, health drinks, juices, and confectionary has considerably contributed to the growing demand for fructose. Fructose sweetener is utilized as a non-caloric sweetener in several food dishes, generating demand for the fructose syrup market from families and restaurants.

Increasing Worries over Diet Intake are Impeding the Market Expansion

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 73% of fatalities in 2020 are predicted to be caused by disorders connected to nutrition. Customers are becoming more concerned about their dietary intake as awareness of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive problems grow.

One of the main things that are thought to be slowing the fructose syrup market growth is that consumers all over the world are switching from fructose sweeteners to zero-calorie sweeteners.

Regional Outlook

With a sales share of more than 44%, North America dominated the global fructose market. The rise of the sector has been aided by the popularity of packaged beverages in the area, such as juices, sports drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. Consumer preferences in this area are gradually turning towards organic goods, which are probably going to adversely impact product demand.

Due to the growth in geriatrics, who are sensitive to chronic diseases, the demand is increasing in Europe at a slow pace. Since customers in the area prioritize their health, they consume few sweet foods and beverages, which has an impact on the fructose market expansion.

Asia Pacific is to witness significant growth because of the significantly growing beverage industries in China and India. The demand for food products including bottled drinks, candies, and chocolates is to increase due to the growing population and a change in consumer lifestyle.

Key Takeaways:



From 2023 to 2033, the sugarcane segment in the source category is to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the application segment in the end-use category may develop at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The United States fructose market is to develop at a CAGR of 30.2%, reaching US$ 1,379.6 million by 2033.

Germany fructose syrup market is to secure a CAGR of 33%, reaching US$ 718.6 million by 2033.

is to secure a CAGR of 33%, reaching US$ 718.6 million by 2033. The United Kingdom fructose market is to capture a CAGR of 31.3%, reaching US$ 747.3 million by 2033.

is to capture a CAGR of 31.3%, reaching US$ 747.3 million by 2033. China fructose market is to hold a CAGR of 32.6%, reaching US$ 1,207.2 million by 2033.

Spain D-fructose market is to witness a CAGR of 33.3%, reaching US$ 534.6 million by 2033.



Analysis of the Business

Due to the existence of numerous large and medium-sized businesses that provide comparable items, the fructose market is extremely fragmented and competitive. The value chain has vertically integrated key fructose manufacturers.

To access the local markets, fructose manufacturers are primarily focusing on small- and medium-sized end users. Additionally, they are attempting to take root in emerging economies where the bread, dairy, and food & beverage sectors are all expanding significantly. These tactics help businesses enter local markets and give them new prospects for expansion.

Notable Innovation and Development:

The VANTAGE sweetener solution design tools were made available by Tate & Lyle in July 2020. It is both an educational curriculum and a collection of fresh and cutting-edge tools for designing sweetener solutions for foods and beverages that are low in calories and high in sweetness.

Tate & Lyle, DuPont, ADM, Ingredion, Inc., Cargill Inc., Galam, and Others are the top players in the fructose market.

Key Segments

By Source:

Sugarcane

Sugar beet

Corn

Others (Fruits and Vegetables)

By Product Type:

High Fructose Corn Syrup High Fructose Corn Syrup 42 High Fructose Corn Syrup 55 High Fructose Corn Syrup 65 High Fructose Corn Syrup 90

Fructose Syrups

Fructose Solids



By End Use:

Sports applications (Energy Drink, Protein Shake)

Dairy-based Product Ice Cream Milkshake Frozen Desserts Yogurt

Beverages Non-alcoholic drinks Alcoholic drinks

Baked Goods Biscuits & Cookies Cake, Muffins, and Pastries Bread Others

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Medicinal syrups and baby foods

Others (Confectionery, Candies, Canned Food)



