Agriculture Robots Market size was valued at USD 7.07 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030.

Agriculture robots can assist with various tasks in indoor farming, including planting, watering, fertilizing, monitoring, and harvesting crops. Agribots use various sensors to detect ripeness, moisture, and nutrition levels of plants or crops. Moreover, farmers can feed input data into their phones and monitor the farm from anywhere and at any time.

However, incapacity to match human dexterity which means the ability to match mental skill or cleverness that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rising inclination towards precision farming as agribots can provide farmers with real-time data on crop health, soil quality, and weather conditions, allowing for precise and targeted application of fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the agriculture market during the coming decade.



Segment Overview



The global agriculture robots market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, farming type, application, end user, and region.

- By type, the market is divided into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, and others.

- By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

- By farming type, the market is classified into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

- By application, the market is segmented into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others.

- By end user, the market is bifurcated into field crops, fruits & vegetables, livestock, and others.

- Region wise, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



North America is dominating major market share in agriculture robots industry

North America plays a crucial role in the agricultural robotics market due to the widespread adoption of automation across industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive, and agriculture. Farmers in the region are increasingly turning to robotic solutions for farming and dairy operations, driven by a shortage of skilled labor and the need to boost crop production. Additionally, the use of robotic sensors in vertical farming is also growing in popularity, as it provides precise data about crop conditions and can be used to automate many farming processes. The rising demand for aerial drones and driverless tractors is expected to drive the adoption of agricultural robots. This will fuel the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread use of robotics technology in agriculture by American farmers has led to an influx of new products from the U.S. companies, fueling the growth of the agribots industry. For instance, in February 2022, Verdant Robotics launched a multi-functional agricultural robot aimed at elevating specialty crop farming to a superhuman level. Verdant has broadened its robot-as-a-service (RaaS) offering to make it more accessible to specialty crop farmers, leading to improved results such as increased crop production, higher yields, and cost savings.



Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the agriculture robots industry research include companies such as:

• Deere & Company

• Agco

• CNH Industrial

• GEA Group

• Delaval

• Trimble

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

• Boumatic Robotics

• Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd

• Naio Technologies



Recent Developments



December 2022

CNH Industrial unveils latest Ag tech & smart farming by leveraging great iron to develop and deploy technology that simplifies and enhances operations, provides insightful data, and utilizing alternative power solutions for sustainably advance farming.

June 2022

AGCO partnered with Apex.AI for robotic planting, adding new capabilities to its autonomous farming robot, the Fendt Xaver concept vehicle by incorporating the easy-to-use Apex.OS software development kit.

April 2022

Deere & Company formed joint venture with GUSS Automation, LLC, in Kingsburg, California. Multiple GUSS sprayers can be remotely supervised by a single operator, allowing growers to spray orchards and vineyards more quickly and consistently, using fewer resources and reducing costs by eliminating operator error and downtime.

February 2022

Trimble launched a virtual farm platform for precision agriculture, allowing farmers worldwide to identify common operational challenges and find corresponding solutions. The interactive platform directs users to Trimble’s connected solutions and offers assistance from a Trimble Ag representative.

February 2022

Naïo Technologies introduced the Orio, a new light electric and autonomous agriculture robot. This cutting-edge technology combines advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, providing farmers with a sustainable, serviceable, and intelligent solution to their agricultural needs.



