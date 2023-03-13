RESCON and partners hosting 2023 Toronto mayoralty housing debate

Vaughan, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) and other industry partners have scheduled a debate on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for Toronto mayoralty candidates to address the critical housing supply shortage and affordability crisis facing the city.

The 2023 Toronto Mayoralty Housing Debate will be a live, in-person event sponsored by RESCON, the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario, Habitat for Humanity GTA, St. Clare’s Multifaith Housing Society, Options for Homes, and the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association. The organizations represent providers of various kinds of housing and infrastructure.

An expert media panel will moderate the debate and ask questions from the public. Location, time and format of the event is to be determined.

Purpose of the event is to provide a forum where issues regarding the housing crisis, including housing affordability and supply, can be discussed by candidates seeking to become the next mayor of Toronto.

“The City of Toronto has passed a 2023 Housing Action Plan that commits to meeting or exceeding the provincial target of building 285,000 new homes over the next 10 years,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “Housing is the single most critical issue in this election. An all-hands-on-deck approach by Toronto city council and all housing providers is desperately needed. What solutions do the candidates offer that will meet our demographic needs? That’s the question that needs answered.”

Click here to visit the debate website.

RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.