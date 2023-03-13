Desert Mountain Energy Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01), based in Vancouver, focused on helium, today announced that Don Mosher, President and Board Director, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 16th, 2023.



DATE: March 16th, 2023

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3I8vLSO

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 16, 2023

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Commissioning of the McCauley Helium Processing Facility

Pressure tested and powered up the MHPF

Released the 2023 capital expenditure plan

Announced a CDN$20M raise

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Don Mosher

President and Board Director

604-617-5448

don@desertmountainenergy.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

