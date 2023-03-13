New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI in Diabetes Management: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429055/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data and revenue projections for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of providers of AI in diabetes management products.



The scope of the study includes AI in diabetes management care platforms and associated services.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetic management

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the upcoming market potential for AI in diabetic mellitus management with an emphasis on new products and solutions/platform technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the AI in diabetic management market, and corresponding market share analysis product type, technique, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) on the major market dynamics, opportunities and gaps estimating the demand, technology adaptations in diabetes care, industry developments, regulatory dynamics, and Covid-19 impact on the progress of this market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

- Company profiles of the major global players



Summary:

Diabetes management enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to detect behavioral patterns of blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.Diabetes patients’ continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) collect massive amounts of previously underutilized data.



The use of AI aids in the detection and prediction of diabetes.Any neglected healthcare issue can be costly for both patients and doctors.



By automatically and instantly transmitting information about the pace of change and blood glucose concentrations, glucose monitors are revolutionizing the treatment of type 1 diabetes.



An AI-powered glucose monitoring device automatically and instantly transmits information about the pace of change and blood glucose concentrations. These devices make use of the enormous quantity of accessible patient data to provide individualized recommendations for treatment delivery, considerably reducing the hazards associated with exogenous insulin.



Self-management of diabetes has become an essential component in the treatment of the illness.By using personal data to modify their lifestyles and enable them to serve as their own at-home doctor, patients are now better able to self-manage their diabetic condition.



Using AI, patients can choose what to eat or drink, as well as determine the proper amount of physical exercise. Additionally, smartphone apps such as Suguard, which analyze food calorific content in real-time, greatly simplify self-management.



In this report, the global market for AI in diabetes management has been segmented based on product type, technique and geographic region.By product type, the market for AI in diabetes management is categorized into glucose monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, insulin delivery devices.



By technique, the market is categorized into case-based reasoning and intelligent data analysis.By geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is currently the leading region in the global market for AI in diabetes management.

