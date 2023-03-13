Carob Extract Market Size to Surpass US$ 405.5 Million by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenues of the Carob Extract Market were estimated at US$ 223.5 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 405.5 Million. Europe is projected to account for over 40% share of the Carob Extract Market by 2033.



Carob extract is significantly used as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent in food and beverages. The powder form of carob is used as a gluten-free substitute for cocoa.

As the global production of carob has increased from 47,000 metric tons in 2019 to 49.7 thousand metric tons in 2021 this significant growth trend is likely to result in a stabilized price, thus encouraging the manufacturers to produce more carob extract.

In 2021, it was estimated that around 537 million people globally were suffering from diabetes. This growth can significantly influence the natural sweetener market as a substitute for sugar. The global market size for natural sweeteners grew up to US$ 22.5 Million in 2020. This market is further expected to grow to create opportunities for carob extract as a healthier and natural alternative to sugar.

In 2022, about 1 to 1.5% of the global population was suffering from Celiac disease. The only known remedy for this disease is to cut down the gluten intake completely. This has led to the gluten-free food market being valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022. This trend can significantly contribute to the demand for gluten-free carob powder.

Carob products manufacturing companies are popularizing the use of carob powder as a perfect vegan and gluten-free substitute for cocoa powder by mentioning various recipes on their websites. These strategies can significantly fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Carob Extract Market are Altrafine Gums, Savvy Foods, DuPont, Carob S.A, Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd., Carob World, AEP Colloids, Australian Carobs Co., Tate and Lyle and Cargill Pvt. Ltd.

The companies are either using carob from their own plantations to ensure the highest quality of raw materials or partnering with other companies for carob supply.

Some of the recent developments in Carob Extract Market are:

In March 2019, CAROB S.A planted 3100 carob trees in their Mallorca experimental field to test varieties of carob trees and provide customers with the best carob products.

In October 2019, Charlie and The Carob Tree partnered with The Australian Carob Co. to ensure local organic and best quality carobs from 6000 varieties of carob trees from South Australia.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Carob Extract Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

