The Global DDOS Protection Mitigation Market is forecast to grow by $30437.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period

Our report on the DDoS protection mitigation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of DDoS attacks, growing reliance on digital services as a driver, and utilizing cyber insurance.



The DDoS protection mitigation market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Network security

• Application security

• Database security

• Endpoint security



By Component

• Hardware solution

• Software solution

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic initiatives by the vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the DDoS protection mitigation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of cloud-based services and expansion of 5G and IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the DDoS protection mitigation market covers the following areas:

• DDoS protection mitigation market sizing

• DDoS protection mitigation market forecast

• DDoS protection mitigation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DDoS protection mitigation market vendors that include A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., BT Group Plc, Cloudflare Inc., Corero Network Security Plc, DDoS-Guard, F5 Networks Inc., Fastly Inc., Fortinet Inc., Haltdos Inc. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imperva Inc., Link11 GmbH, NetScout Systems Inc., Nexusguard Inc., Radware Ltd., Ribbon Communications Operating Co. Inc., Sitelock LLC, TransUnion LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. Also, the DDoS protection mitigation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

