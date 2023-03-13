Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Research Report 2023: Forecasts to 2027 & 2032 with Focus on Axitinib (Inlyta), Cabozantinib (cabometyx), and Pazopanib

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kidney cancer drugs market will grow from $7.41 billion in 2022 to $7.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The kidney cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $9.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The kidney cancer drugs market consists of sales of axitinib (Inlyta), cabozantinib (cabometyx), and pazopanib. Because they can reach cancer cells practically anywhere in the body, these treatments are known as systemic therapy. Several different types of medications may be utilised, depending on the type of kidney cancer. It functions by stopping tyrosine kinases, which are crucial proteins in cancer cells that aid in growth and survival, or angiogenesis, the development of new blood vessels that feed malignancies.



North America was the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the kidney cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of kidney cancer are renal cell carcinoma (RCC), urothelial carcinoma, and others (renal sarcoma, renal lymphoma). Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the kidney's tubules. The different products involved are Nexavar (sorafenib), Sutent (sunitinib), Afinitor (everolimus), voting (pazopanib), Avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), to rising (temsirolimus), Proleukin (aldesleukin), others that are used by hospitals, clinics, research center, others.



The rise in the incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drug market. Changes in the lifestyle of people, the consumption of tobacco, and an unhealthy diet are some factors that contribute to the growth of these renal cancer cells.

For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based health organization that works for cancer elimination, there will be 79,000 new instances of kidney cancer diagnosed (50,290 men and 28,710 women), and 13,920 people will pass away from the disease (8,960 men and 4,960 women). The majority of people are diagnosed between the ages of 65 and 74, with an average diagnosis age of 64. When a person is under the age of 45, kidney cancer is quite rare. thus driving the growth of the kidney cancer drug market.



The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies acts as a restraint for the kidney cancer drugs market. When kidney cancer is spread to other organs, targeted therapies are used to control kidney cancer where chemical drugs are ineffective. Also, targeted drugs are used post kidney cancer surgery to prevent the re-occurrence of kidney cancer. Conventional chemical drugs cannot be used in the same way.

Also, targeted therapies for kidney cancer have illustrated higher efficiency than normal chemical drug-based chemotherapy in random clinical trials. In a study conducted by Pfizer, using targeted therapy had more chances of tumor shrinkage than using chemical drugs. Targeted drugs, axitinib and Pembrolizumab are being used to treat stage IV kidney cancer which especially attacks the spreading points of cancer. Thus, the pharmaceutical industry is embracing targeted therapies because of the above-mentioned benefits. Therefore, hindering the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market.



The use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drug market. Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs, thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer-resistant cells developing. The improved understanding of renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy.

Under this treatment, the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood, are combined with inhibitors of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), which helps promote cellular biogenesis.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.81 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

