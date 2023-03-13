The Global Identity Governance and Administration Market is forecast to grow by $3247.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity Governance and Administration Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428916/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the identity governance and administration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising organizational focus on complying with regulatory standards, increase in data theft incidents globally, and rapid growth in IoT networks.



The identity governance and administration market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Energy and utilities

• Government and defense

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the identity governance and administration market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in cloud-based IGA and increasing adoption of converged IT security solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the identity governance and administration market covers the following areas:

• Identity governance and administration market sizing

• Identity governance and administration market forecast

• Identity governance and administration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading identity governance and administration market vendors that include AlertEnterpise Inc., Atos SE, Bravura Security Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Information Process Group AG, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Omada AS, Optiv Security Inc., Oracle Corp., ProofID Ltd., RSA Security LLC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Saviynt Inc., and SecureAuth Corp. Also, the identity governance and administration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

