GrowLife Partners With Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton

Will Become Actively Involved in Bridgetown Mushrooms Product Development and Will Serve as Bridgetown’s Brand Ambassador

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GrowLife, Inc. (the “Company,”) (OTCQB: PHOT), the owner of Bridgetown Mushrooms, a leading producer and supplier of fresh gourmet mushrooms, functional mushroom products, and mycology supplies, announced this morning at the 35th Annual Roth Conference that Bill Walton has joined the Bridgetown Mushroom team. The Basketball Hall of Famer will take an active role in product development and marketing for Bridgetown Mushrooms.

Dave Dohrmann, Chairman and CEO of GrowLife, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team and look forward to having him help us innovate new functional mushroom products as we blaze new trails within the mushroom industry nationwide. Our journey with Bill commenced a year ago, and as we got to know one another it became clear our values and vision of how best to expand the Bridgetown brand is aligned. I can’t think of anyone more authentic and compelling than Bill to understand and embrace our ethos as a Company, and it means the world to us that he has joined our family.”

Bill Walton commented, “I live a very active and healthy lifestyle. Mushrooms have been part of it for many years. Bridgetown Mushrooms has the highest quality production standards, procedures, and values, and a superb team in place to develop new products and expand organically and nationally. I look forward to joining the team and helping to deliver on our goal of becoming a national brand.”

About GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT)

Founded in 2012, GrowLife, Inc. is focused on investing and operating businesses within the mushroom industry. The Company acquired Bridgetown Mushrooms in January 2023 and serves as its parent company. www.growlifeinc.com .

About Bridgetown Mushrooms

Founded in 2018 in Portland, Oregon, Bridgetown Mushrooms is currently one the largest producers of gourmet and functional mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest. Bridgetown Mushrooms grows a variety of functional and gourmet mushrooms that are distributed through multiple commercial and consumer sales channels. It also develops and markets mushroom-based products nationwide as well as manufactures and sells mycology supplies to meet the large and growing demand for commercial mushroom farmers across the United States.

For more information, please visit: https://bridgetown-mushrooms.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.