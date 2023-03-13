The Inflight Catering Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.52% during 2023-2028- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Inflight Catering Market-2023-2028", it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.52%. Though food practices have always been the priority of caterers, the pandemic has brought new dynamics and essential safety protocols to professional commercial aviation kitchens, as the old protocols were designed for fending off foodborne illnesses only. The pandemic is also responsible for elevating catering standards in food safety, cleaning, and sanitizing. However, it resulted in in-flight caterers incurring additional expenses to ensure optimized standards.

Some of the strategies opted by airlines to enhance the Inflight Catering Market:

With the competition among the airlines increasing, they are opting for certain strategies to enhance the inflight dining experience. These strategies range from the process of ordering to serving food. Additionally, airlines are using different service strategies for different classes on the same flight to comply with hybrid operational scenarios while providing service to the customers.

For instance, while providing high-level services at a premium price to high-value customers (in business and first-class), airlines are also offering lower-price alternatives to passengers in economy class, thereby establishing tier-based complimentary onboard services.

To make the process of ordering food easier for passengers, airlines are providing options like meal pre-selection, meal pre-order, and mixed buy-on-board or complimentary catering to passengers.

The provision of pre-ordered meals has also helped enhance the confidence of consumers in favor of inflight food services.

Pre-orders are significantly on the rise, with the provision of ‘free’ pre-order programs for the business and premium economy classes.

However, in Asia-Pacific, paid pre-orders are still generating lesser revenues, especially for the economy class.

Some vendors have reduced the number of their pre-order offerings for the economy class.

Nevertheless, there have been a variety of new options devised in the paid pre-ordering of meals.

The versatility of cultural dining always adds to the comfort and interest of travelers.

For instance, in international flights flying to regions where there is a huge level of diversification in food habits, such as the Middle East, caterers are designing meals in accordance with their understanding of the tastes of destination flyers. Therefore, the commuters appreciate the cuisine of the upcoming destination, helping them familiarize themselves with the taste of the new culture.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the Catering Market:

According to IATA, although the full-year passenger traffic of North American airlines fell by 65.6% compared to 2019, the region still held the largest share of passenger traffic (RPK) in the world, accounting for about 32.6% share of the global RPKs.

The North American diet varies considerably with each state. The eating habits of the two major North American countries, the United States and Canada differ from each other. In Canada, food intake in the Quebec region differs from the rest of the provinces. Smaller countries in the continent vary even more.

So, carriers have to arrange and stock up on food accordingly, sufficing their routes and the region they are operating in. The trend is, however, more toward eating healthy food, which is observed throughout the continent, particularly in the United States. More than 1/4th of US citizens still consume fast food daily, but the percentage is dropping gradually.

Who are the key players in the Inflight Catering Market?

Leading companies in the inflight catering market are:

Gategroup

LSG Sky Chefs

Sats Ltd

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd

The Emirates Group

Newrest Group Services SAS

SATS Ltd

IGS Ground Services

KLM Catering Services

Recent developments in the Inflight Catering Market

In March 2022, Newrest announced that the company began providing hot meal services on two-class flights of Air Transat from various countries across Europe like Belgium, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

In November 2021, the Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo announced that it was resuming its meal services that had been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline's announcement came after the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to resume in-flight meal services on all domestic flights.

In July 2021, gategroup signed a partnership renewal agreement with LATAM Airlines to provide inflight catering services for an additional five years. According to the agreement, Gategroup will serve LATAM Airlines at 16 locations, which include two new strategic domestic locations: Bogotá, Colombia, and Santiago, Chile.

