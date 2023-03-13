Global Polyhydroxybutyrate Market Report 2023: Featuring BASF, Biomer, TianAnBiologic Materials, Telles and Wacker Chemie Among Others

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyhydroxybutyrate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the polyhydroxybutyrate market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and automotive end use industries.

The growth drivers for this market are stringency in government regulation regarding plastic waste accumulation and degradation, growing consumer shift towards biodegradable and non-toxic products, increasing usage as a replacement of polyolefin commodities like polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), and excellent mechanical properties of high melting temperature, water resistance, and a high degree of crystallinity.



A total of 90 figures/charts and 70 tables are provided in this 180-page report to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the polyhydroxybutyrate market report, then you should read this report.



Polyhydroxybutyrate Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyhydroxybutyrate market by application, end use industry, and region as follows:



Polyhydroxybutyrate Market by Application [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

Medical Devices

Mulch Films

Packaging

Others

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

Food & Beverage Industry

Automotive Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Polyhydroxybutyrate Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyhydroxybutyrate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyhydroxybutyrate companies profiled in this report include.

BASF SE

Biomer

TianAnBiologic Materials Co., Ltd.

PHB Industrial S.A.

BIO-ON

TEPHA INC.

Telles, LLC

Wacker Chemie AG

Biome Technologies PLC

Triveni Interchem Pvt Ltd.

Polyhydroxybutyrate Market Insight



The analyst forecasts that within the global polyhydroxybutyrate market, the packaging will remain the largest segment and witness highest growth due to increasing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly products by the consumers in food and beverage packaging materials. These PHB exhibits non-toxicity and properties similar to their petrochemical counterparts, which further boost their increasing demand in packaging applications.

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to the high demand for packaged foods and packing films considering the lifestyles and eating habits (fast food eating) of consumers in North America region and ban on the usage of toxic plastics for packing materials considering stringent regulation regarding non-biodegradable plastic waste disposal.



Features of Polyhydroxybutyrate Market

Market Size Estimates: Polyhydroxybutyrate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (tons)

Polyhydroxybutyrate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (tons) Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application and end use industry.

Market size by application and end use industry. Regional Analysis: Polyhydroxybutyrate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Polyhydroxybutyrate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use industry, and regions for the polyhydroxybutyrate market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use industry, and regions for the polyhydroxybutyrate market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyhydroxybutyrate market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polyhydroxybutyrate market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polyhydroxybutyrate market by application (medical devices, mulch films, packaging, and others), end use industry (food & beverage industry, automotive industry, pharmaceutical industry, agriculture industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

