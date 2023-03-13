The Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market is forecast to grow by $722.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428914/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 5G phased array antenna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally, demand for optimization in big data analytics, and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity.



The 5G phased array antenna market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobile devices

• Infrastructure



By Type

• 24-30 GHz

• 37-40 GHz

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased proliferation of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G phased array antenna market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of pre-commercial 5G trials and adoption of 5G networks for smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 5G phased array antenna market covers the following areas:

• 5G phased array antenna market sizing

• 5G phased array antenna market forecast

• 5G phased array antenna market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G phased array antenna market vendors that include 2J Antennas s.r.o., ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L., Amkor Technology Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Anritsu Corp., Ball Corp., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Chengdu Kesai Technology Co. Ltd., FlexGigaHertz S.A., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Movandi Corp., Polytenna Technologies Inc., Qorvo Inc., Sofant Technologies Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TMY Technology Inc., and ZTE Corp. Also, the 5G phased array antenna market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428914/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________