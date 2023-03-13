Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 71.24 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Advanced Driver Assist Systems (Adas) Market is rapidly growing and is expected to reach USD 71.24 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience, the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles, and the increasing need for reducing the number of road accidents.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/advanced-driver-assist-systems-adas-market-0559/request-sample

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (Adas) Market Overview

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are a set of technologies that are designed to improve vehicle safety and enhance the driving experience. ADAS systems use various sensors and cameras to monitor the vehicle's surroundings, and provide warnings or automatic intervention to avoid accidents or collisions.

Some of the key ADAS systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems, blind spot detection systems, and forward collision warning systems. These systems are increasingly being integrated into vehicles by automakers, with many offering them as standard features in their high-end models.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for ADAS systems, due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in these regions, and the strict government regulations for vehicle safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing automotive industry and increasing demand for luxury and high-end vehicles.

Top Report Findings

The global ADAS market is expected to reach USD 71.24 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience, the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles, and the increasing need for reducing the number of road accidents.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for ADAS systems, due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in these regions, and the strict government regulations for vehicle safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing automotive industry and increasing demand for luxury and high-end vehicles.

The key ADAS systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems, blind spot detection systems, and forward collision warning systems.

The integration of ADAS systems with connected cars, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the development of autonomous driving are some of the major trends driving the growth of the ADAS market.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the integration of ADAS systems with smartphones and augmented reality are also expected to drive the growth of the ADAS market in the coming years.

Top Players in the Global Advanced Driver Assist Systems Market

Autoliv Inc

Valeo

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Ltd

Texas Instruments Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Elektrobit Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Magna International

Mobileye NV

Delphi Automotive PLC

Hyundai Mobis

Ficosa International S.A.

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Mando Corp.

Denso Corporation

Gentex Corporation

Continental Ag

Tass International

For Additional Information on Advanced Driver Assist Systems Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/advanced-driver-assist-systems-adas-market-0559/request-sample

Top Trends in Global Advanced Driver Assist Systems Market

Integration with Connected Cars: Advanced driver assistance systems are increasingly being integrated with connected cars, enabling them to communicate with other vehicles and the infrastructure around them. This integration enables ADAS systems to provide more accurate and real-time data, which can improve their performance and safety.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: ADAS systems are increasingly being developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, which enable them to learn from data and improve their performance over time. This technology is being used to develop more advanced and sophisticated systems that can provide better safety and convenience for drivers.

Autonomous Driving: The development of autonomous vehicles is driving the growth of the ADAS market. As autonomous vehicles become more common, ADAS systems will play an increasingly important role in ensuring their safety and efficiency.

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles: The increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the ADAS market, as these vehicles require advanced safety systems to ensure their safety and performance.

Integration with Smartphones: ADAS systems are increasingly being integrated with smartphones, enabling drivers to control and monitor their systems remotely. This integration is providing drivers with more control and convenience, and is driving the growth of the ADAS market.

Integration with Augmented Reality: Augmented reality is being used to develop more advanced ADAS systems that can provide drivers with real-time information about their surroundings. This technology is being used to develop more sophisticated and advanced systems that can provide better safety and convenience for drivers.

Increasing Adoption of LiDAR: LiDAR technology is being increasingly used in ADAS systems, as it provides more accurate and detailed information about the vehicle's surroundings. This technology is being used to develop more advanced and sophisticated systems that can provide better safety and convenience for drivers.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/advanced-driver-assist-systems-adas-market-0559/0

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Safer Driving Experience: The demand for safer driving experience is a major driver of the ADAS market. ADAS systems are designed to improve vehicle safety by providing drivers with real-time information about their surroundings, thereby reducing the risk of accidents and injuries.

Growing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles: The increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles is driving the growth of the ADAS market, as these vehicles require advanced safety systems to ensure their safety and efficiency.

Stringent Government Regulations: Governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations for vehicle safety, which is driving the adoption of ADAS systems. These regulations are aimed at reducing the number of road accidents and improving road safety.

Increasing Awareness about Vehicle Safety: The increasing awareness about vehicle safety among consumers is driving the growth of the ADAS market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of ADAS systems, and are willing to invest in advanced safety technologies for their vehicles.

Technological Advancements: The rapid advancements in technology are driving the development of more advanced and sophisticated ADAS systems, which are more reliable and effective than traditional safety systems.

Growing Demand for Luxury and High-End Vehicles: The growing demand for luxury and high-end vehicles is driving the growth of the ADAS market. These vehicles are equipped with advanced safety technologies, including ADAS systems, to provide drivers with a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

Restraints

High Cost of ADAS Systems: The high cost of ADAS systems is one of the major restraints of the market. The cost of advanced safety technologies, including ADAS systems, is relatively high, which limits their adoption among budget-conscious consumers.

Lack of Standardization: The lack of standardization in the ADAS market is another key restraint. The absence of standardized protocols for ADAS systems is hindering their adoption, as it creates interoperability issues and limits their compatibility with other safety technologies.

Cybersecurity Concerns: The increasing use of connectivity technologies in vehicles is exposing them to cybersecurity threats, which is a major concern for the ADAS market. Cybersecurity threats can compromise the safety and reliability of ADAS systems, which can deter their adoption among consumers.

Limited Awareness and Education: The limited awareness and education about ADAS systems among consumers is hindering their adoption. Many consumers are not aware of the benefits of ADAS systems, and do not understand how they work, which limits their adoption.

Reliability Issues: The reliability issues associated with ADAS systems are another key restraint of the market. ADAS systems are prone to errors and malfunctions, which can compromise their safety and reliability, and can deter their adoption among consumers.

Opportunities

Development of Advanced Technologies: The development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced sensors, presents a significant opportunity for the ADAS market. These technologies can improve the accuracy and reliability of ADAS systems, and enhance their performance and functionality.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles: The growing demand for electric vehicles presents a significant opportunity for the ADAS market. Electric vehicles require advanced safety systems, including ADAS systems, to ensure their safety and efficiency.

Increasing Focus on Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication: The increasing focus on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication presents a significant opportunity for the ADAS market. V2X communication technologies can enhance the functionality of ADAS systems by providing real-time information about traffic, road conditions, and other vehicles, thereby improving their accuracy and reliability.

Integration with Autonomous Driving Systems: The integration of ADAS systems with autonomous driving systems presents a significant opportunity for the market. ADAS systems can enhance the safety and reliability of autonomous driving systems by providing real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings, and by alerting drivers to potential hazards and obstacles.

Emerging Markets: The emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil, present significant growth opportunities for the ADAS market. The growing demand for advanced safety technologies in these markets, coupled with the increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, is driving the growth of the ADAS market in these regions.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on Advanced Driver Assist Systems Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Advanced Driver Assist Systems Market Segmentation

By System Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-light

Others

By Component

Camera Unit

LiDAR

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor





By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current market size of the ADAS market, and what is its projected growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges in the ADAS market, and how are they impacting market growth?

What are the key trends and developments in the ADAS market, and how are they shaping the future of the market?

What are the key applications and end-users of ADAS systems, and what are their growth prospects over the forecast period?

What are the key geographic regions in the ADAS market, and what is their market share and growth potential over the forecast period?

What are the key competitive strategies adopted by the leading players in the ADAS market, and how are they positioned in the market?

Who are the key players in the ADAS market, and what are their market share and growth strategies?

What are the key technological developments and innovations in the ADAS market, and how are they driving market growth?

What are the regulatory and policy frameworks governing the ADAS market, and how are they impacting market growth?

What are the key challenges and opportunities in the ADAS market, and how can stakeholders address them to drive market growth and profitability?

Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-driver-assist-systems-adas-market-0559

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 71.24 Billion CAGR 12.10% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Autoliv Inc, Valeo, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Hitachi Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Elektrobit Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Magna International, Mobileye NV, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hyundai Mobis, Ficosa International S.A., Trw Automotive Holdings Corp., Mando Corp., Denso Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Continental Ag, Tass International. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are the largest markets for ADAS systems, due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in these regions and the strict government regulations for vehicle safety. The US is the largest market in North America, while Germany, the UK, and France are the largest markets in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing automotive industry and increasing demand for luxury and high-end vehicles. China is the largest market in the region, followed by Japan and South Korea.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the ADAS market, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive sector and the rising demand for safer and more efficient driving experience.

The key players in the ADAS market are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil, to tap into the growing demand for advanced safety technologies in these regions.

In summary, the regional analysis of the ADAS market highlights the varying levels of adoption and growth potential in different regions, and the key players are strategizing to expand their presence in the emerging markets.



Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/zero-emission-vehicle-zev-market-1986

E-Bike Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/e-bike-market-1948

Vehicle Telematics Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/vehicle-telematics-market-1934

Automotive Venting Membrane Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-venting-membrane-market-1912

Hydraulic Hose Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydraulic-hose-market-1871

Automotive Glass Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-glass-market-1864

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: