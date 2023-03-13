The US Pallet Market is forecast to grow by 222.89 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.86% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Pallet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428911/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pallet market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high applications of pallets in shipping and load-handling sectors, high penetration of e-commerce industry in US, and rising demand for plastic pallets.



The pallet market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wood

• Plastic

• Corrugated paper

• Metal



By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

• Retail

• Transportation and warehousing

• Others



This study identifies the rising popularity of pallet-tracking technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of reusable pallets and increasing inorganic growth strategies by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pallet market in US covers the following areas:

• Pallet market sizing

• Pallet market forecast

• Pallet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pallet market vendors that include Arrington Lumber and Pallet Co., Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Edwards Wood Products, General Pallets Inc., Greystone Logistics Inc., iGPS Logistics LLC, Indoff Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Larson Packaging Co., Litco International Inc., Menasha Corp., Millwood Inc., Myers Industries Inc., Nelson Co., PECO Pallet, Rehrig Pacific Co., Sonoco Products Co., UFP Industries Inc., and Universal Package. Also, the pallet market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________