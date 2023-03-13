The Global Traffic Control Services Market is forecast to grow by $7996.27 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Control Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428910/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the traffic control services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing road accidents, growing demand to organize traffic movement, and growing initiatives on road safety.



The traffic control services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Highway

• Street

• Others



By Type

• Event safety

• Traffic pacing

• Advanced warning sign installation

• Traffic control drawings

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of vehicles on the road as one of the prime reasons driving the traffic control services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing urbanization coupled with traffic congestion and increasing investment in road transport infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the traffic control services market covers the following areas:

• Traffic control services market sizing

• Traffic control services market forecast

• Traffic control services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic control services market vendors that include ATS Traffic, Barricade Traffic Services Inc., Claytons Traffic Control Services, Colorado Barricade Co., Direct Traffic Management Inc., GardaWorld Security Corp., JSK Traffic Control Services, Nationwide Traffic Solutions, RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Roadway Construction Service, SWARCO AG, The Barricade Co., The Traffic Management Co., Traffic Control Co., Traffic Management Inc., Traffic Safety, Traffic Safety and Management Ltd., Traffic Safety Services Inc., Triumph Traffic, and United Traffic Control Services. Also, the traffic control services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

