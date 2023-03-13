The Global Physical IAM Market is forecast to grow by $950.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physical IAM Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428909/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the physical IAM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of internet of things (IoT) networks, the need to comply with regulatory requirements, and the growing adoption of IDaaS solutions.



The physical IAM market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Commercial

• Government

• Defense



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the need for MFA with physical IAM as one of the prime reasons driving the physical IAM market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of converged IT security solutions and increased adoption of BYOD concept will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the physical IAM market covers the following areas:

• Physical IAM market sizing

• Physical IAM market forecast

• Physical IAM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading physical IAM market vendors that include AlertEnterpise Inc., Alfred Net, Atos SE, Convergint Technologies LLC, CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., HID Global Corp., Identification Systems P Ltd., Identiv Inc., Intellisoft, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, MTI Technology, Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Holding Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, and WSO2 Inc. Also, the physical IAM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

