Moringa Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The moringa ingredients market was estimated at around 7.3 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 10% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 15 billion by 2030.



Due to aging-related health concerns, an increased desire to cut calories, weight loss, and other factors, moringa components are in great demand in the nutraceutical industry. Antimicrobial characteristics are present in the morphological components of moringa, including the seed cotyledon, seed coatings, root barks, and stem barks. Moringa's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities support a stronger immune system.



Moringa is also very healthy and helps people by giving them extra vitamins and minerals and improving their immune systems. Because of their abundance in minerals including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, and riboflavin as well as highly concentrated amino acids that support tissue formation and the development of bones, teeth, eyes, and hair, moringa leaves have a promising future in the nutraceutical sector.



The moringa tree is expanding in the global market due to the remarkable nutritional qualities of its constituents, including bark, seeds, pods, flowers, and leaves. It is currently gaining popularity among consumers who are health-conscious thanks to nutrients including protein, carbohydrate, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, vitamins, beta carotene, and other bioactive substances. Due to their antibacterial, anticancer, antiulcer, and antioxidant capabilities, the components in moringa may also be used in pharmaceutical products.



Growth Factors



As consumer awareness of wholesome and nutritious meals has grown, so has the need for useful components from plant sources like moringa oleifera. The leaves, pods, and seeds of the moringa tree offer a wide range of antioxidants and nutritional benefits. Fresh and dried moringa leaves are added to food to improve flavour and nutritional content. Dried leaves have a very long shelf life and are very simple to store. The concentrated nutrients in dried moringa leaves create an uncommon and lavish flavour profile. To increase the nutritional value, crude fibre, protein, and ash content in foods like halwa, soups, and chocolates, moringa is used as an ingredient. A decade-long rise in demand for moringa components will be supported by a decrease in the overall carbohydrate and fat composition of food items.



Segmental Overview



According to origin, organically grown moringa is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate between 2021 and 2028. a rise in the consumption of organic food ingredients since they are produced using less pesticides and other dangerous substances. Players and farmers are being encouraged to grow organic moringa due to the rising health-conscious population's understanding of organic products and their benefits.



The food and beverage industry will generate 55% of total revenues in 2021. The segment contains ready-to-eat moringa goods, which make up the majority of the market share, along with ready-to-cook product lines like moringa tea and powder. The world's urban populations' growing desire for functional food is what drives the food and beverage industry's highest revenue share.

Regional Overview



The world market for Moringa Ingredients has been separated into four areas, and each one has made a substantial contribution in terms of its capabilities and population demands. The region's market value is primarily influenced by the rising production and consumption of wholesome and nutritious grains. Additionally, as the climate and soil conditions are favourable for the cultivation of the moringa grain, India, the region's rapidly rising economy, is heavily involved in the manufacture and export of the moringa ingredients on both the domestic and worldwide markets. In order to boost their profit percentage, many farmers are also modernising their farming techniques and including organic and nutritious crops.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size (unit) USD Billion Moringa Ingredients Market CAGR 10% Segments Covered By Origin

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Moringa Ingredients market:



• Organic India Pvt Ltd.

• Earth Expo Company

• KuliKuli, Inc.

• Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd

• Grenera Nutrients Pvt

• Botanica Natural Products

• Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt Ltd.

• Herbs & Crops Overseas

• Moringa Initiative Ltd.

• Green Virgin Products LLC

• Dominate Industries



The global Moringa Ingredients market is segmented as follows:



By Origin



• Organic

• Conventional



By Application



• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



