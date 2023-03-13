Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1459.1 Million by 2033 - Market Research by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest market research conducted by FMI, the global microneedle drug delivery systems market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 768.9 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 1459.1 million.



The advantages of microneedle drug delivery systems over traditional hypodermal injections include a rapid start of the effect, improved permeability and efficacy, higher patient compliance, and self-administration. Microneedles not only improve therapeutic advantages but also deliver extremely accurate and consistent outcomes with little inter-subject variability in bioavailability.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2750

Opportunities of the Market:

Rising Expenses in the Healthcare Sector: The future market potential is likely to be improved by the rising expenses of research and development for medical instruments and devices, particularly in developed and developing nations.

The future market potential is likely to be improved by the rising expenses of research and development for medical instruments and devices, particularly in developed and developing nations. Advanced Technology: The future market expansion can be supported by the use of improved and more modern technology.

The future market expansion can be supported by the use of improved and more modern technology. Development in the Public & Private Sector: A significant possibility to boost the growth of the market as a whole can be established in the future when it comes to the public and private sectors' cooperation in targeted research in emerging nations and the availability of highly advanced technology.

A significant possibility to boost the growth of the market as a whole can be established in the future when it comes to the public and private sectors' cooperation in targeted research in emerging nations and the availability of highly advanced technology. Rising Investment: An important factor that can support the market's growth is the rising investment in healthcare facilities and advancements in healthcare infrastructure around the world.

Key Information from the World Health Organization:

The market for microneedle drug delivery systems is expanding significantly due to the rise in overweight and obese people around the world. In 2017, 38% of people worldwide were overweight, and 14% of people were obese, according to the WHO.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2750

Applications for microneedle drug delivery systems have been developed to include administering vaccines, hormone therapy, cancer therapy, pain management, and even cosmetics. In recent years, a lot of microneedle products have entered the marketplace. Before microneedles can be commercially marketed, more research is necessary to solve a range of problems.

Key Takeaways:

The microneedle drug delivery systems market is predicted to record a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033.

The microneedle drug delivery systems market is expected to surpass US$ 1459.1 million by 2033.

The microneedle drug delivery systems market recorded a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2022.

The microneedle drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ US$ 768.9 million in 2023.

Competitive Background:

The key players operating in the microneedle drug delivery systems market are investing in mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a significant market share. The manufacturers are also investing in research and development, and are introducing innovative methods to boost production capacity. Product development and market expansion are significant aspects of the microneedle drug delivery systems market. As a result, market participants are likely to have a better overall revenue share in the global microneedle drug delivery systems market.

Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2750

Significant Key Players in the Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Include:

3M Company

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Zosano Pharma Corporation

Raphas Co. Ltd.

Nanopass Tech

Corium International Inc.

Valeritas Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Microdermics Inc.

TheraJect Inc.

Vaxxas Pty Ltd.

Endoderma Ltd.

QuadMedicine

SNvia Co. Ltd.

Small Lab

AdminMed nanoBioSciences LLC



Key Segments of Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Industry Survey

by Product:

Solid Microneedles Silicon Metal Polymer

Hollow Microneedles

Dissolving Microneedles

by End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic Institutions

Research Institutes



by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Get Full Access: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microneedle-drug-delivery-systems-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size: The brain tumor drugs market is estimated to record a 9.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to reach US$ 2.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 6.30 billion in 2033.

Antibody Purification Service Market Share: Antibody purification is a critical step in the production of therapeutic antibodies, and its importance is reflected in the anticipated value pool of US$ 1 billion by the end of 2023 and a projected global demand of US$ 3 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 11%

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market Demand: The global gene therapy in CNS disorder market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 8.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 113.04 Billion by registering a CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Germ Cell Tumors Market Growth: As per Future Market Insights, the germ cell tumors market is anticipated to attain a value pool of US$ 10 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for germ cell tumor identification is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.6% to US$ 30 billion in 2033.

Oncology Imaging Software Market Opportunity: The oncology imaging software market is on the rise and poised for tremendous growth, according to industry experts. The market is expected to reach a value pool of US$ 4 billion by the end of 2023, and demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% to US$ 7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube