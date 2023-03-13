CDSG EXTENDS LARGE SOUTH LITHIUM ZONE 2.5 KMS WESTWARD WITH HIGH GRADE RESULTS INCLUDING 4.82% LI2O ON TITAN 1

Las Vegas, NV., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the continuation of the surface sampling program at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.



As part of our follow up program designed to outline the boundaries of the expansive Titan 1 Lithium anomaly, extensions of the original survey lines were made to the north and south and new roughly parallel soil geochemical survey lines were added, such that the surveyed area now covers a 10-mile x 3.3-mile (16.3 x 5.3 km) area.

Samples were all removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 8 to 11 inches with the line orientation running approximately North-South.

The majority of results from the western-most line have returned. The addition of this line is beginning to show that there appear to be three distinct high-grade areas emerging from the survey, a north, mid and south ‘zone’.

This west line encountered nul to high grade values, with the high-grade values lining up with the locations of the three separate high-grade zones. Several new samples from the line returned values which averaged 2.64% Li2O (12,266 ppm Li) over 1.25 miles (2kms). The highest grade encountered on the western line area returned 4.82% Li2O (22,400 ppm Li).

The company has previously described the north central zone which remains open to the north, however, with the extension of the Southern zone it has become the largest, measuring slightly over 5 x 2.5 miles in extent, containing Lithium values that average 1.76% Li2O (8,177 ppm Li). This zone currently remains open to the east and west.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “We are excited to see the sample results as they come in. Each time we think we’ve closed off one of the three high-grade Lithium zones, it remains open and further sample lines are being planned.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

