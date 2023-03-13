Global Asset-based Lending Market Is Expected to Reach $1,721.38 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global asset-based lending market was estimated at $561.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,721.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13299

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $561.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1,721.38 Billion CAGR 12.2% No. of Pages in Report 345 Segments Covered Type, Interest Rate, End User, and Region. Drivers Low costs of asset-based loans and easy loan availability Due to their ability to facilitate quicker, cashless, and paperless borrowing, lending-as-a-service (LaaS) platforms are becoming more popular Restraints Higher interest rates than conventional bank loans The risk of losing the collateral if the borrower defaults on the loan Opportunities Growing dependence on digital banking

Covid-19 scenario-

The asset-based lending market experienced a boost during the pandemic, as businesses started looking for loans to cope with the financial challenges arising from lockdowns.

To adapt to the situation, some companies switched from cash-flow-based credit facilities to asset-based lines of credit.

Buy This Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ http://bit.ly/3ZOIDFi

The report comprehensively analyzes the global asset-based lending market, covering its various segments such as Type, Interest Rate, End User, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.

By type, the receivables segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global asset-based lending market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecast period. The inventory financing and equipment financing segments are also discussed in the report.

By interest rate, the fixed rate segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around two-thirds of the total market revenue. The floating rate segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global asset-based lending market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global asset-based lending market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global asset-based mending market report include Lloyds Bank, Hilton-Baird, Capital Funding Solutions Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Crystal Financial, Berkshire Bank, Barclays Bank PLC, White Oak Financial, LLC, Wells Fargo, and Porter Capital. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the asset-based lending market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing asset-based lending market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the asset-based lending market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contri

bution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global asset-based lending market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.





Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asset-based-lending-market/purchase-options

Asset-Based Lending Market Key Segments:

Type

Inventory Financing

Receivables Financing

Equipment Financing

Others

Interest Rate

Fixed Rate

Floating Rate

End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Micro lending Market by Service Provider (Banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions) and Others), and End User (Solo Entrepreneurs & Individual, Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Lending Platform Market By Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Decision Automation, Collections & Recovery, Loan Processing, Risk & Compliance Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions, Savings & Loan Associations, Peer-to-Peer Lending, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Corporate Lending Market by Loan Type (Term Loan, Overdraft, Invoice Finance, Loan Against Securities, Others), by Type (Secured Lending, Unsecured Lending), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Provider (Banks, NBFCs, Credit Unions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Commercial Lending Market By Type (Unsecured Lending and Secured Lending), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), and Provider (Banks and NBFCs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

FinTech Lending Market By Offering (Business Lending and Consumer Lending), Business Model (Balance Sheet Lenders and Marketplace Lenders), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]), and Lending Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com