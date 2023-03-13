The Europe Household Appliances Market is forecast to grow by $22.82 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Household Appliances Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428898/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the household appliances market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, growing internet and smartphone penetration, and increased use of wireless connecting devices and the internet of things propelling demand for smart appliances.



The household appliances market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Major household

• Small household



This study identifies the introduction of multi-functional products as one of the prime reasons driving the household appliances market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of smart household appliances and rise in m and a and new operational setup activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the household appliances market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Household appliances market sizing

• Household appliances market forecast

• Household appliances market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household appliances market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Breville Pty Ltd, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., SEB SA Co., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hisense International Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Koc Holding AS, Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform Holdco LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Dyson Group Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and MIDEA Group. Also, the household appliances market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

