Rising Applications in Photonics and Semiconductors to Steer Epitaxy Equipment Market Past US$ 3.1 Billion by 2033, says Persistence Market Research

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global epitaxy equipment market sales totaled a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. Over the next ten years, the worldwide Epitaxy Equipment Market will register a growth rate of 6.0% CAGR. The market size will increase from US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.1 billion by 2033.



MOCVD is likely to remain top revenue-generation segment in the market. As per PMR, the target segment will expand at 5.9% CAGR over the next ten years. This is due to rising adoption of MOCVD systems across various industries.

Growing usage of epitaxy equipment in photonics and semiconductor applications is providing impetus to the global market.

Epitaxy equipment are being increasingly used in semiconductor fabrication processes. They help end users create a perfect crystalline foundation layer. There are generally two types of epitaxy equipment. This includes MOCVD and HT CVD.

Metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) is used in cell phones, optical communications, and compact disks, etc. While high-temperature chemical vapor deposition (HT CVD) is used in Schottky diodes and blue diodes.

Rising adoption of epitaxy equipment for making various photonic devices, semiconductors, and electronic components will boost the market through 2033. Further, increasing demand for LEDs and other electronic devices will spur growth.

Key Takeaways from Epitaxy Equipment Market Report:

Global sales of epitaxy equipment are forecast to increase at 6.0% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By type, MOCVD segment will expand at 5.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. By application, demand for epitaxy equipment in photonics segment will rise at 5.8% CAGR .

. Epitaxy equipment demand in the USA is set to surge at 5.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

China epitaxy equipment market is likely to progress at 7.5% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Epitaxy equipment sales in Japan will generate revenues worth US$ 470.1 million by 2033.

by 2033. Korea epitaxy equipment market is forecast to expand at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Robust expansion of semiconductor and photonics industries will fuel epitaxy equipment sales. Further, increasing usage of electronic devices worldwide will support market expansion.” Says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading epitaxy equipment manufacturers include Applied Materials, II-VI Incorporated, Siltronic, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, DOWA Electronics Materials, Optowell, Aixtron, Toshiba Electronic, and ASM International.

Recent Developments:

In July 2022 , Coherent Corporation accelerated investment in epitaxial wafers production with large-scale expansions in Sweden and Pennsylvania.

, accelerated investment in epitaxial wafers production with large-scale expansions in Sweden and Pennsylvania. In April 2022, Applied Materials Inc . announced that it has developed technologies that would enable 2D scaling with EUV and 3D gate all round transistors.

. announced that it has developed technologies that would enable 2D scaling with EUV and 3D gate all round transistors. In September 2021, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc partnered with IVWorks Co Ltd, a leading Korea-based Epitaxy equipment manufacturer.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Epitaxy Equipment market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Epitaxy Equipment market based on

Type (MOCVD, HT CVD)

(MOCVD, HT CVD) Application (Photonics, Semiconductor, Wide-gap Material)

(Photonics, Semiconductor, Wide-gap Material) across several regions.

Other Trending Reports:

