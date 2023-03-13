The Global Road Haulage Market is forecast to grow by $1313.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Haulage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428864/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the road haulage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising freight demand from retail and manufacturing industries, rapid growth in e-commerce industry, and increase in cross-border trades.



The road haulage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Domestic road haulage

• International road haulage



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid adoption of smartphones and growing internet penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the road haulage market growth during the next few years. Also, use of alternative fuels and use of blockchain in road haulage industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the road haulage market covers the following areas:

• Road haulage market sizing

• Road haulage market forecast

• Road haulage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road haulage market vendors that include AM Cargo Ltd., BG Rodwell Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Container Corp. of India Ltd., DB Schenker, DSV AS, Fercam Spa, FM Logistic, Gosselin Group, Ital Logistics Ltd., KLG Europe, LKW WALTER Internationale Transportorganisation AG, Manitoulin Transport Inc., Maxi Group Ltd, Mesaroli Spa, Monarch Transport Ltd., Siemens AG, SLH Transport Inc., and Woodside Haulage Holdings Ltd. Also, the road haulage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

