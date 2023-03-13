The Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market is forecast to grow by $4518.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.65% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428861/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive dashboard camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras, discounts on insurance premiums for vehicles with dashboard cameras, and increasing safety concerns in automotive ecosystem.



The automotive dashboard camera market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Product

• Single channel

• Dual channel



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of connected technologies in dashboard cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive dashboard camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of in-built dashboard cameras by OEMs and the introduction of energy-efficient dashboard cameras will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive dashboard camera market covers the following areas:

• Automotive dashboard camera market sizing

• Automotive dashboard camera market forecast

• Automotive dashboard camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive dashboard camera market vendors that include 70mai Co. Ltd., ABEO Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Technology UK Ltd., Apeman International Co. Ltd., AUKEY, Cedar Electronics Corp., DOD Tech, Garmin Ltd, Harman International Industries Inc., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., MiTAC Holdings Corp., Nexar Ltd., Nextbase, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PAPAGO Inc., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Thinkware Corp., VANTRUE, and VIOFO Ltd. Also, the automotive dashboard camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

