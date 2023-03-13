The Middle East Facility Management Services Market is forecast to grow by $34.05 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428860/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the facility management services market in Middle East provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in commercial construction, shift from oil-dependent economy, and growing emphasis on sustainability.



The facility management services market in Middle East is segmented as below:

By Service

• Hard service

• Soft service



By Type

• Outsourced

• In-house



This study identifies the growing prominence of technology in facility management as one of the prime reasons driving the facility management services market growth during the next few years. Also, waste management as key service in facility management and rapid increase in equipment leasing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the facility management services market in Middle East covers the following areas:

• Facility management services market sizing

• Facility management services market forecast

• Facility management services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facility management services market vendors that include Al Asmakh Facilities Management, Al Mulla Group, Al Tamyoz, Alghanim International, EMCOR Group Inc., Emrill Services LLC, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Farnek, G4S Ltd., Galfar Al Misnad, Gems industrial services W.L.L, Imdaad LLC, Khidmah Sole Proprietorship LLC, MRC, Muheel services for Maintenance and Operations LLC, ONE Facilities Management, Sbgom, Transguard Group, United Facilities Management, and Veolia Environnement SA. Also, the facility management services market in Middle East analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

