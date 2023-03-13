Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market to Cross USD 2.76 Billion, Revenue by 2022 at 11.45% CAGR – Growth Report by Quince Market Insights

Pune, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market reach USD 2.76 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.45% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. Composites made with reinforced carbon, ceramic, and glass-based fibers are known as aerospace composites. Composite materials used in aerospace have a low density and strong mechanical properties. As a result, components including propellers, seats, wing assemblies, rotor blades, and instrument enclosures are made of aerospace composite.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Size - and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-87762

Major companies operating in the global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market, which include Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs, Premium Aerotec, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Leonardo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Boeing, Airbus, GKN, Bombardier

For fibre splicing, AFP-ATL machines are employed. They are mostly utilized in optical and telecommunications networks. They are employed in the production of numerous kinds of materials in addition to fibre placement and tape laying. Installing optical connectors is a common usage for this equipment. They are crucial in the production processes of numerous industries and have a wide range of uses. A strip of narrow tape can be laid down by AFP machines. Using a tape feeding system, these tapes are fed into the head. The mechanism has a capacity for several bobbins or spools. A typical AFP machine can hold 1000 m of spool material. A fantastic option for communications hardware is the AFP-ATL machine.

The primary factor driving the market growth rate is an increase in demand for aerospace composites from both developed and developing nations' aircraft manufacturing industries. Rising consumer awareness of the advantages of aerospace composites and the development and expansion of the aviation sector, particularly in developing nations, will have a direct and beneficial impact on the market's growth rate. Continuous technological advancements in the areas of airplane structural and component applications, rising major company investment in R&D capabilities, acceleration of industrialization, and growing emphasis on technological advancements and modernization of production methods will all contribute to the market's expansion.

Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites, by product type

The product type segment is divided into Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Aramid Fiber Composites. The Carbon Fiber Composites accounted for the highest share in the market.

Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites, by Application

The application segment is divided into General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Others.

Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites, based on Regional Analysis

The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

The highest market share for Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market worldwide is held by North America region followed Europe. The increase is linked to the general aviation industry's increased need for glass fiber composite. The product's increasing use in helicopters has accelerated market expansion in Europe.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-87762

Recent development in the Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market

In January 2020, AFP-XS toolheads were installed by Addcomposites at SAM|XL in the Netherlands and KUKA Finland. The organization will be able to produce airplane parts and fulfil the needs of diverse applications with the assistance of this facility.

In August 2019, Addcomposites unveiled AFP-XS, a plug-and-play solution. The item is appropriate for automated tape laying (ATL) and automated fibre placement (AFP) methods. This launch will aid the business in diversifying its product offering.

Some key Points of the Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Report are:

An in-depth global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market

Directly Purchase "Single User License" of Healthcare Education Market Growth Report (2023-2032) at: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/aircraft-afp-and-atl-composites-market/single_user_license

Browse Related Reports:

Global High Performance Composites Market , By Type (Resin, Fiber), By Application (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Wind Turbine, Medical, Construction, Pressure Vessel, Consumer Goods, Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global Natural Construction Composites Market , By Type (Polyethylene, Polyester, Polypropylene, Vinyl Ester), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Civil, Housing), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe ,Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global Technical Ceramics Market , By Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Ceramic Coatings), By Material (Oxide and Non-oxide), By End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical, and Others), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Lightweight Materials Market , By Materials (Aluminum, High Strength Steel, Titanium, Magnesium, Polymers & Composites, Others), By Application (Automotive, Aviation, Energy, Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting(2016-2025)

Global Hybrid Composites Market , By Fabric Type (Carbon/Glass, Carbon/Aramid), By Resin Type (Thermoplastic, Thermosetting), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Sporting Goods, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

3D Printed Composite Materials Market , By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), By Composite Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Aramid and Graphene Fiber Composites), By Technology Type (Material Extrusion Technology, Fusion Bed Infusion, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecast 2032

Contacts:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4343

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Website: www.quincemarketinsights.com