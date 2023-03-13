Phthalates and Bisphenol A Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 65.0 Billion by the end of 2031 Owing to Extensive Usage of Bisphenol A in Consumer Products | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to phthalates and bisphenol A market report, the market is projected to surpass US$ 65.0 Bn by the end of 2031. As per TMR research, the phthalates and bisphenol A market is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to their widespread use in the plastics sector. Phthalates, a class of industrial compounds, are used to soften PVC plastic.

Additionally, they are used as solvents in cosmetics and other consumer goods. The extensive use of bisphenol A (BPA) in the production of polycarbonate plastic, which is used to produce items such as food containers and sports safety equipment, is also estimated to stimulate phthalates and bisphenol A industry growth.



According to scientific research, BPA and phthalates are likely to be related to a variety of health concerns. Market participants are investing considerably in R&D to create greener and bio-based alternatives in order to ensure environmental safety.

Phthalates and Bisphenol A Market: Growth Drivers

Globally, businesses are attempting to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They frequently evaluate the energy consumption of their offices, factories, warehouses, and fleets. Furthermore, businesses are focusing on decreasing their scope 3 emissions.





Impact of scope 3 emissions differ between businesses and industries. Large volumes of emissions are produced by suppliers and raw materials upstream. Understanding the consequences of a certain business is the first step in developing a scope 3 strategy. Companies are expected to collaborate closely with their suppliers and clients to assess and control these emissions.



Key Findings of Phthalates and Bisphenol A Market

Currently, plastics are widely used in a variety of goods owing to developments in material science and engineering. Products made of plastic are more affordable, lighter, stronger, safer, durable, and multifunctional. As a result, they play a crucial role in consumer products. Thus, the market for phthalates and bisphenol A is growing as a result of expansion in the plastics sector.





BPA is employed in the commercial production of polycarbonate plastic goods. These include everyday consumer items such as reusable plastic dinnerware, drinkware, CDs, DVDs, and sporting products. Cans of food and beverages, as well as the interior of water pipes, are coated with epoxy resins that contain BPA to extend their shelf life. BPA-containing epoxy resins also aid in preventing the overpowering metallic flavor in food and beverages.





Widespread use of BPA in the production of polycarbonate, a durable, transparent plastic used in several consumer items, is estimated to propel the bisphenol A sector during the forecast period



Phthalates and Bisphenol A Market: Regional Assessment

The phthalates and bisphenol A market in Asia Pacific expanded significantly in 2021, according to the report. The region is projected to present lucrative prospects for manufacturers during the forecast period, driven by an increase in chemical consumption, particularly in the plastics industry.





Europe is expected to witness lucrative growth in the phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA) business. Germany is a leading market in the region as a result of an increase in investments in the plastics industry.



Phthalates and Bisphenol A Market: Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the phthalates and bisphenol A global market are focusing on R&D to launch environmentally friendly products. Moreover, major firms are extending their product lines and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to improve their market reach.

Some players in the global market include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Covestro AG

BASF SE

SABIC

UPC Technology Corporation



Phthalates and Bisphenol A Market: Segmentation

Type

Phthalates

Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBzP)

Diisobutyl Phthalate (DiBP)

Dibutyl Phthalate (DnBP or DBP)

Diisodecyl Phthalate (DIDP)

Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP)

Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP)

Di (2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate (DEHP)

Others



Application

Polyvinyl Chloride Plastic

Adhesive Plasticizers

Lubricating Oils

Epoxy Resins

Polycarbonate Plastic

Others

End-use

Construction

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Medical

Electronics

Sports

Personal Care

Textile

Adhesive

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



