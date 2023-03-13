Global Carbon Fiber Market Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2035

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Carbon Fiber market has grown remarkably to reach approximately 150 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at an amazing CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period until 2035.



Carbon fiber has properties like light weight nature, high strength, exceptional stiffness, thermal stability etc. It is five times stronger than steel. Physical and mechanical properties of Carbon Fiber make it an efficient and reliable material for industries like aerospace, defence, sports equipment, wind energy turbines, automotive industry, and others.



Aerospace & Defense sector is market driving factor of Carbon fiber for its excellent properties. In the aerospace industry over 50% of aircraft material is made up of composites (carbon fiber). In this sector, surging demand of light weight vehicle and drones is anticipated to swell the Carbon Fiber market in the forecast period.

Aerospace & Defense sector had consumed around 50% of total carbon fiber produced in 2021. In the forecast period wind energy is anticipated to play significant role in the growth of carbon fiber. The global Carbon Fiber market will most likely reach 400 thousand tonnes by 2035.



Based on demand by region, the Europe is dominating the Carbon Fiber market. It is mainly due to presence of various aircraft and automobile manufacture in the region. Whereas demand in APAC region is going to increase over the period. Countries like China and India are shifting from conventional fossil fuel to more sustainable energy methods, which will most likely increase the demand of Carbon Fiber in the region.

On terms of production, USA is taking the lead along with other western countries like UK and Germany. Additionally, Japanese firm such as Toray industries, Mitsubishi, Teijin limited has their own carbon fiber technology which makes them a global player in the market. Although China's carbon fiber market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. Chinese companies such as Zhongfu Shenying, Kangde Composites and others has already planned for new carbon fiber capacity in the coming years.



Based on the end-user industry, the global Carbon Fiber market is segregated into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, Civil Engineering, and Others. Although, the Aerospace & Defense is the leading as a consumer of Carbon Fiber. In 2021, this industry held about 50% of the Carbon Fiber market and is anticipated to show this trend in the forecast period.



Major players in the production of Global Carbon Fiber are

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi chemical carbon fiber & composites

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Carbon Fibers Inc.

SGL Group

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Formosa Plastics

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

Solvay Composites

Hyosung Advanced Materials

China Composites Group Corp. Ltd

Weihai Guangwei Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Jilin Jinggong Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmzsks

