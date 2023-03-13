The Europe Frozen Food Market is forecast to grow by $48.81 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Frozen Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428858/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the frozen food market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing inclination toward e-commerce, expansion of retail stores offering frozen food, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food.



The frozen food market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Frozen ready meals

• Frozen fish and seafood

• Frozen meat and poultry

• Frozen fruits and vegetables

• Others



This study identifies technological innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen food market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding the organized retail landscape and growing popularity of private-label frozen foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen food market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., CONGELADOS CIENTOCINCO, S.L., Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., JBS SA, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Orkla ASA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, SAU, WH Group Ltd., and William Jackson Food Group Ltd. Also, the frozen food market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

