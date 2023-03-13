The APAC Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is forecast to grow by $ 2,272.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428838/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the recruitment process outsourcing market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to improve HR value chain and compliance, increased use of neo-sourcing, and digital transformation.



The recruitment process outsourcing market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Service

• Blended RPO

• MCRPO



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Services

• Energy

• Others



This study identifies the evolution of BPaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the recruitment process outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of recruitment analytics and rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recruitment process outsourcing market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Recruitment process outsourcing market sizing

• Recruitment process outsourcing market forecast

• Recruitment process outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recruitment process outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Alexander Mann Group Ltd., Allegis Group, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cielo Inc., EuroDev Holding B.V., GECO Asia Pte. Ltd., GlobalHunt India Pvt. Ltd., Hays Plc, Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kelly Services Inc., Kite Consulting, Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Inc., Randstad NV, Systemart LLC, and TrueBlue Inc. Also, the recruitment process outsourcing market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428838/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________