Global Butanediol Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Supply/Demand, End-Users, Sales Channel, Foreign Trade, Company Shares 2015-2030

The global Butanediol market has expanded to reach approximately 3300 thousand tonnes in 2022 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.38%. The global Butanediol market is anticipated to reach 4700 thousand tonnes by 2030.



Butanediol and its derivatives finds uses in various industries such as elastomers, polymer processing, automotive, Electronics and Electricals, Footwear, Textiles, etc.

Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a derivative of Butanediol is frequently used in industries as a solvent, an intermediate or in the formulations of some drugs. Owing to rapid urbanization across the globe resulting in expansion of population, the demand of Butanediol as a feedstock chemical is anticipated to rise.



By Region, the Butanediol market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the Butanediol market followed by Europe and North America. In 2022, Asia Pacific consumed approximately 65% of the market.

Growing demand for spandex fibres and surge from the electronics industry and automotive industry, strengthen the Butanediol market in the developing countries of APAC. In terms of production, Asia Pacific also dominates the global Butanediol market, with China holding more than 60% of the regional capacity.



Based on the end-use, the global Butanediol market is divided into Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others. As of 2022, majority of the Butanediol is being consumed by the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) with a market share of about 41%.

THF is further utilized to synthesize Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG), a key feedstock used to produce spandex fibers, polyesters, polyethers & urethane elastomers. Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) chemical is the second largest consumer of Butanediol.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Butanediol.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Butanediol by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Butanediol by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Capacity By Technology

To better assess the manufacturing capacities with different technologies as well as understand which technology is more in demand.

5. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry [Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others] are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Butanediol market.

6. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Butanediol in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

7. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Butanediol. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

8. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Butanediol.

9. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Butanediol is currently held by leading players across the globe.

10. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Butanediol exported by major countries.

11. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Butanediol imported by major countries.

