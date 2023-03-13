The US Wall Decor Market is forecast to grow by $9796.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Wall Decor Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428835/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products, rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing, and growing culture of gifting.



The wall decor market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Wall art

• Picture frames

• Wall clock

• Other decorative accents



This study identifies the increasing trend for interior designing as one of the prime reasons driving the wall decor market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for personalized and customized wall decor and growing online demand for home decor products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wall decor market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brewster Home Fashions, Costco Wholesale Corp., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., F. Schumacher and Co., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Kimball International Inc., Kirklands Inc., Kohls Corp., Lowes Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Transform Holdco LLC, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Also, the wall decor market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

