Global Calcium Carbonate Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Supply/Demand, End-Users, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2022 & 2023-2035

The global Calcium Carbonate market has reached around 8700 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period until 2035. Calcium Carbonate consumption is expected to reach around 16150 thousand tonnes by 2035.

Currently, Belgium is the highest exporter of Calcium Carbonate. Minerals Technologies Inc. holds the highest capacity and exclusively operates in more than 15 countries namely China, India, US, and others.



Due to its paper-brightening, light scattering, and ink retaining properties, the demand of Calcium Carbonate is majorly consumed by the Paper and Pulp industry which is driving the Calcium Carbonate demand on a global level. The demand for paper in other sectors, such as packaging and tissue paper is driving the Calcium Carbonate market on a global level.

Calcium carbonate is used in the construction industry as a filler in concrete to improve its toughness and texture and to refine metals for use in building applications which further swells up the Calcium Carbonate demand. In 2021, this industry consumed approximately 53% of the market.



The region of Asia Pacific demands the most significant volume of Calcium Carbonate. in the coming years, the expenditure on infrastructure development calls for Calcium Carbonate as a raw material. Additionally, it is projected that demand for paints, coatings, and automobiles would rise, which will eventually result in higher calcium carbonate consumption. Although, the highest volume globally is exported by Belgium, a European Country.



Based on the end-user industry, the Calcium Carbonate market is segmented into sectors like Paper and Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastic, and others. However, the Paper and Pulp Industry is the biggest end-user market of Calcium Carbonate.

The paper pulp employs calcium carbonate as a filler, which is also used as a coating pigment. Its addition improves the paper's brightness and opacity. It has been observed that there was an overall slide dip of around 4% in the year 2020 in the consumption of Calcium Carbonate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Significant Companies in the Market

Minerals Technologies Inc

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc

Omya

Imerys S.A.

Saudi Carbonate Co. Ltd.

Manaseer Group

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Calcium Carbonate.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Calcium Carbonate by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Calcium Carbonate by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Paper and Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastic, and others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Calcium Carbonate market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Calcium Carbonate in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Calcium Carbonate. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Calcium Carbonate.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Calcium Carbonate is currently held by leading players across the globe.

9. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Calcium Carbonate exported by major countries.

10. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Calcium Carbonate imported by major countries.

