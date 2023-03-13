Global Epichlorohydrin Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Technology, Efficiency, Supply/Demand End-Use, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Company Shares, 2015-2030

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epichlorohydrin Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Technology, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Use, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2030" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Epichlorohydrin market stood at approximately 2000 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period until 2030. The global Epichlorohydrin market is anticipated to reach approximately 3200 thousand tonnes by 2030.

Recently, Meghmani Finechem, one of the leading producers of Chlor-Alkali, commissioned a new plant of Epichlorohydrin at Dahej, Gujarat, India. This plant is anticipated to have an annual capacity of 50 thousand tonnes. The project is estimated to have worth INR 275 crore.



The primary market driver of the global Epichlorohydrin market industry is the Paints & Coatings industry which is utilized in industries like architecture, vehicle, aviation, and other significant industries. Additionally, its usage to manufacture epoxies which are also frequently utilized in flooring because they offer excellent chemical and abrasion resistance, wear resistance, and slip resistance, is also a significant market driver.

Owing to rising construction projects, the demand of paints, coatings and epoxies are bound to hike up, which is anticipated to propel the Epichlorohydrin market in coming years.



Asia Pacific is the dominating all over the world with the highest demand of Epichlorohydrin. This region accounted a market share of about 55% of the global Epichlorohydrin market in 2021. Market growth is anticipated through 2030 in countries like India, China and Japan as a result of the rising modernization, industrialization, and continuous construction projects with the additional funds from government.

The second-largest market for epichlorohydrin is in Europe. Moreover, the rise in petroleum refining activities coupled with increasing demand for epoxy resins is also expected to propel market growth in these regions. China is the giant for the manufacture of Epichlorohydrin due to abundance of raw material to produce the chemical.



Based on the end-user industry, the Epichlorohydrin market is segmented into sectors such as Paints & Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Elastomers, Textiles, Paper Industries, Ion Exchange Resins & Others. Among these, Paints & Coatings industry is leading segment and accounted around 40% of the share of total Epichlorohydrin demand in 2021.

This industry is anticipated to dominate the global Epichlorohydrin market owing to the growing demand of paints and varnishes with the industrial activities and construction sector. Additionally, Electrical & Electronics industry also hold noticeable market shares.



Key Players

Olin (Former Dow Chemical)

Shandong Haili Chemical

Vinythai AGC Group

Dow Chemical

Samsung Fine Chemical

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Yihai Kerry (Wilmar)

Osaka Soda (Daiso organics)

Shandong Sanyue Chemical Co.,

Shandong Befar Group Ruicheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Chemicals And Fibre Corp.

Triplex Chemical (Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co.,).

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Epichlorohydrin.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Epichlorohydrin by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Capacity By Process

To evaluate the demand of various methods and their capacities while looking for the future growth of each process.

4. Capacity By Technology

To better assess the manufacturing capacities with different technologies as well as understand which technology is more in demand.

5. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Epichlorohydrin by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

6. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Paints & Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Elastomers, Textiles, Paper Industries, Ion Exchange Resins & Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Epichlorohydrin market.

7. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Epichlorohydrin in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

8. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Epichlorohydrin. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

9. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Epichlorohydrin.

10. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Epichlorohydrin is currently held by leading players across the globe.

11. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Epichlorohydrin exported by major countries.

12. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Epichlorohydrin imported by major countries.

