Himax to Display the Benefits of Endpoint AI at Embedded World 2023

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the Company will attend Embedded World 2023 from March 14 - 16, 2023 in NürnbergMesse, Germany to showcase its next generation WiseEye™ Smart Image Sensing in a range of endpoint AI appliances along with high precision 3D sensing for spatial reality applications.



During the event Himax will display its next generation WE2 AI processor, which targets computer vision in battery-powered IoT devices, offering AI capability with a 30x increase in local inferencing performance and 40% power saving in a resource-constrained edge device configuration compared to the first generation WE1 processor. The WE2 is an extreme-low power AI processor with Himax proprietary hardware accelerators and Arm Cortex M55 MCU and Ethos U55 microNPU. The processor also includes a hardware voice-activity detector that can detect user-configured voice events without turning on the MCU and NPU, making it perfect for ultralow power, always-on vision and voice fusion use cases. A compelling facial landmark demonstration, empowered by WE2 processor, will be on display at the exhibition booth illustrated on a laptop providing meticulous facial expression recognition, such as head pose estimation and gaze direction identification, offering an advanced level of human-machine interaction on top of the current presence detection.

The Company will also introduce its latest series of 3D vision AI processors, embedded with Arm Cortex processor and Ethos NPU, offering structured light 3D sensing capability to support various spatial reality applications. With superb 3D perception capability, users can enable 3D eye tracking at up to 180FPS high frame rate, and/or low-latency 3D hand gesture recognition, all of which are crucial features for next generation AR/VR applications in immersive and advanced user experience improvement.

“Himax’s expertise in ultralow power AI, is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to exploring business opportunities with AI ecosystem partners in the enormous and fast-expanding AIoT market,” said Mr. Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax. “We look forward to showcasing our industry leading technology at Embedded 2023 and doing our part to accelerate the deployment of machine AI capabilities by fostering innovation in a broad spectrum of endpoint AI applications.”

Interested parties are invited to stop by the Himax exhibition booth at The Arm Hub, Hall 4, Stand 4 – 504 to experience the Company’s thrilling new technologies in WiseEye and 3D sensing product lines. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at chelsie_lin@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power WiseEye™ smart image sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, German, and the US. Himax has 2,932 patents granted and 398 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

