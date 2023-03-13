Global Viscose Filament Yarn Market Analysis/Forecasts, 2015-2022 & 2023-2030

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viscose Filament Yarn Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2032" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Viscose Filament Yarn market has expanded to reach approximately 420 thousand tonnes in 2022 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.39% during the forecast period until 2032.

The Viscose Filament Yarn market's primary driver is the flourishing textile industry and growing demand of raw fiber for manufacturing fabric across the globe. The global Viscose Filament Yarn market is anticipated to reach 580 thousand tonnes by 2032.



Viscose Filament Yarn, also known as rayon filament yarn, is a natural yarn obtained from wood or cotton pulp globally and commonly produced by a reaction of cellulose with caustic soda. It is widely used to make fabrics for a variety of applications including clothing & home textiles. Its silky & smooth appearance, ability to absorb liquid and different colors availability make it a versatile material to be used for clothing purposes such as for dresses, lingerie, and others.

There is a wide range of Viscose Filament Yarn having several weaving and embroidery applications including 120D, 150D, 300D, and 600D deniers. The quality of this Viscose Filament Yarn is similar to natural fiber, but it has superior properties such as highly absorbent, comfortable, soft, and good drapability making it suitable for the weaving & knitwear industry across the globe. The major share of demand for Viscose Filament Yarn comes from emerging nations such as China and India.



Asia Pacific dominates the Viscose Filament Yarn market followed by Europe and North America as of 2022. The dominance of the region is due to the significant growth of the textile industry across Asian countries generating huge demand for Viscose Filament Yarn across various applications.

In 2022, Asia Pacific consumed approximately 52% of the market. Moreover, Asia Pacific also dominates as the producer of the global Viscose Filament Yarn market, with China and India being the key manufacturers in Asia holding more than 60% of the regional capacity.



Based on the end-use, the global Viscose Filament Yarn market is segregated into Textiles and Apparel, Home Textile, and Others. As of 2022, the Textiles and Apparel industry is leading the global Viscose Filament Yarn market with a share of about 40%. Because of its silky appearance and feel, viscose filament yarn can be used to make fabrics for apparel and home furnishings.

Also, due to its capacity to breathe and absorb liquid, viscose filament yarn can be utilized to create soft and silky clothing textiles. Additionally, it's utilized to make viscose embroidery thread. In addition to other items, it was used to produce fabric, particularly lingerie and gowns.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2032

