Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vertex Energy, Inc. (“Vertex” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VTNR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vertex securities between April 1, 2022 and August 8, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vtnr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that immediately prior to the closing of the Mobile acquisition, defendants had entered into, or were a party to, a series of transactions that dramatically capped the new plant's profitability and would, in fact, lead to significant losses immediately following the acquisition. The complaint continues to allege that these transactions, which in some instances were required pursuant to the financing arrangements Vertex Energy had entered into, resulted in over $125 million in losses during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vtnr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Vertex, you have until May 2, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

