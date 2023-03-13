SAI.TECH Announces Deployment of 420 Bitcoin Mining Machines in Mexico

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI," NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries, today announced that it has entered into a hosting service agreement for hosting its newly purchased 420 Whatsminer M30s++ bitcoin mining machines in La Pechuga, Mexico.



Sustainable Available Innovative Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, a subsidiary indirectly owned by SAI.TECH Global Corporation, has entered into a hosting service agreement with its data center service provider in La Pechuga, Mexico, to deploy its previously purchased 420 new Whatsminer M30s++ bitcoin mining machines. These mining machines have been fully plugged in and operating at their full capacity since March 11, 2023.

With the full deployment of the 420 Whatsminer M30s++ bitcoin mining machines, SAI.TECH estimates its total operational hash rate capacity has increased by 43.68 PH/s but will only load approximately 1.35 MW of power thanks to the machines' extraordinary power efficiency of 31W/T.

"As a global energy-saving clean-tech bitcoin mining operator, we are thrilled to announce our mining capacity increase in Mexico,” said Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAI.TECH. "We'll keep updating our bitcoin mining operation in Mexico while exploring more cooperation opportunities globally for our accelerated expansion in the industry."

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech