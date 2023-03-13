Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market Analysis to 2030: Plant Capacity, Technology, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Use, Foreign Trade, Grade, Type, Sales Channel, Company Share

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sodium Lignosulphonate Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Technology, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Use, Foreign Trade, Grade, Type, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2030" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Sodium Lignosulphonate market stood at approximately 380 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period until 2030. The global Sodium Lignosulphonate market is anticipated to reach approximately 550 thousand tonnes by 2030.



The primary market driver of the global Sodium Lignosulphonate market is the Construction industry, which is employed as a plasticizer in cement.

This chemical works as an additive to make the concrete soluble and improves the workability of the concrete by working as a plasticizer and water-reducing agent. Owing to rising construction projects, the demand for paints and cement is bound to increase, which will most likely propel the Sodium Lignosulphonate market in coming years.



Based on type, the global Sodium Lignosulphonate market is divided into Dry and Liquid types. Although, the dry type has a higher consumption and finds applications like building works, mineral powder, ceramics, chemical, leather industry, metallurgy sector, oil industry, fire-retardant materials, and rubber vulcanization. Additionally, it can also be used as an additive in animal feed because of its anti-microbial and preservative properties.



Based on grade, the Sodium Lignosulphonate market is segregated into - upto 50%, 51-60%, above 60%, and others. Although, the demand for 51-60% grade is the highest as this grade is the most versatile and employed in many different applications.



Europe is dominating the Sodium Lignosulphonate market, followed by North America. Europe accounted for a market share of about 40% of the global Sodium Lignosulphonate market in 2021. The high demand in these regions is primarily due to the application of sodium lignosulphonate in the construction sector.

Although, a considerable demand of sodium lignosulphonate is anticipated in countries like India, China, and Japan due to the fast-paced industrialization coupled with additional funds from the government. Moreover, Norway is the leading producer of this chemical followed by Sweden.



Based on the end-user industry, the Sodium Lignosulphonate market is segmented into sectors such as Construction, Animal Feed, Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Textile, and Others. Among these, the Construction industry is the leading segment and accounted for around 40% of the share of total Sodium Lignosulphonate demand in 2021.

This industry is anticipated to dominate the global Sodium Lignosulphonate market owing to its property to make the concrete soluble and improves the workability of the concrete by working as a plasticizer and water-reducing agent. The demand for sodium lignosulphonate is predicted to rise due to construction projects in the following years.



Significant players in the Global Sodium Lignosulphonate market are

Borregaard Lignotech AB

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Tembec Inc.

Anda Chemical Company Ltd

Sappi Ltd

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

