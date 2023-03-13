Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Supply/Demand, End-Users, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Shares 2015-2032

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2032" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Maleic Anhydride market has grown remarkably to reach approximately 2200 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period. The growing Building and Construction sector, along with Automotive, is going to drive the demand for Maleic Anhydride in the forecast period and reach approximately 3500 thousand tonnes by 2032.

Recently, Wanhua Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., one of the giants of chemicals based in China, has signed a contract to CONSER S.p.A. for one of the biggest Maleic Anhydride plants in the world. This plant will hold a production capacity of roughly 200 thousand tonnes annually.



Maleic Anhydride is a versatile chemical that is used in almost all chemical industries, and its wide range of applications is expected to boost its market growth in the upcoming years. Maleic Anhydride also finds application as a precursor or additive in lubricants, food additives (fumaric acid, succinic acid & malic acid), surfactants (water treatment detergents), agrochemicals (Insecticides and pesticides), pharmaceuticals, paper sizing, hairsprays, petroleum additives, and artificial sweeteners.



The primary driver of the Maleic Anhydride global market prominently the production of Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR). UPR is further used in many industrial applications, such as in the manufacturing of high-performance components used in the transportation and marine industry, fiber-reinforced plastics, and filled-plastic products like pipes, tanks, gratings, cladding, drums, and sanitary ware.

The automotive industries also utilize them for making parts such as sealing and side panels. In 2021, approximately 50% of global Maleic Anhydride was utilized by the Unsaturated polyester resins sector, and it is anticipated to expand further in the forecast period.



Based on demand across the globe, the Asia Pacific is reported to be the biggest consumer of the Maleic Anhydride market. The demand for maleic Anhydride in the APAC region is anticipated to rise owing to its usage for creating bulk molding compounds and fiberglass reinforced plastics.

Owing to expanding Food and Beverage, Automotive, and construction sectors in the region coupled with the rapid industrialization, growing population, and a huge consumer base in the region, the demand for the Maleic Anhydride market will most likely expand in the forecast period. Europe and North America stand next in the line as prominent consumers of Maleic Anhydride.



Based on end-uses, the global Maleic Anhydride market is segregated into Unsaturated Polyester Resin, 1,4-butandiol, Fumaric Acid, Lube Oil Additives, and Others. Unsaturated Polyester Resin is dominating the global Maleic Anhydride market.

However, 1,4-butandiol is also a prominent consumer of Maleic Anhydride, which is employed as a solvent in various fibers, spandex, elastomers, and films. The demand for Maleic Anhydride by the Lube Oil Additives industry also contributes to the market expansion.



Major players in the production of Global Maleic Anhydride are

Qixiang tengda chemical

Huntsman Corporation

BASF

Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Industrial

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd

Sasol-Huntsman GmbH & Co.

Lanxess,

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2032

