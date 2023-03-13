CoinShares confirms no impact to operations from recent Silvergate, SVB, First Republic and Signature events

13th March 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, has no exposure to Silvergate, Signature or First Republic Bank, and holds an immaterial balance of $20,000 at Silicon Valley Bank. CoinShares has cultivated and continues to maintain strong relationships with a variety of banking partners with established brands in their local jurisdictions.



ABOUT COINSHARES



CoinShares is the leading European digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.



For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com



PRESS CONTACT



CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

+33 6 72 44 07 17



H/Advisors Maitland

Freddie Barber / Alasdair Todd

coinshares@h-advisors.global

+44 (0) 207 379 5151

