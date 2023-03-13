Global Pulse Oximeters Strategic Business Report 2023: New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pulse Oximeters estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fingertip segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $638.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Pulse Oximeters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$638.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$421.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Criticare Systems Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Mediaid Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nihon-Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth Opportunities

Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business

Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most

Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care Market

Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in Overdrive

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters

Drawbacks in Pulse Oximetry Call for Further Advances in Technology

Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry

Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market

Pulse Oximeters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Innovations - A Cornerstone for Evolution of Pulse Oximeters

Product innovations to Boost Prospects

Growing Range of Oximetry Devices

Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction

Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services

Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters

Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-Based Pulse Oximeters

Oximetry Turns Green

Exploration for New Markets Continues

General Care Floor Area - A High Market Opportunity

Athletes - A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases

Esophagus - Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels

Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring

Nasal Ala - An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements

New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring

Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry

Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables, Patient Care in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment

Pulse Oximetry in Wearables - The Future in Store

Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry

Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market

Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0hg2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment