Global Pulse Oximeters Strategic Business Report 2023: New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring

The global market for Pulse Oximeters estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fingertip segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $638.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Pulse Oximeters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$638.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$421.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors:
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
- Criticare Systems Inc.
- Masimo Corporation
- Mediaid Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Nihon-Kohden Corp.
- Nonin Medical Inc.
- Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|286
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate
- Recent Market Activity
- Current and Future Analysis
- Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth Opportunities
- Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business
- Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most
- Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care Market
- Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in Overdrive
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market
- Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters
- Drawbacks in Pulse Oximetry Call for Further Advances in Technology
- Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry
- Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market
- Pulse Oximeters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Innovations - A Cornerstone for Evolution of Pulse Oximeters
- Product innovations to Boost Prospects
- Growing Range of Oximetry Devices
- Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction
- Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services
- Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters
- Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-Based Pulse Oximeters
- Oximetry Turns Green
- Exploration for New Markets Continues
- General Care Floor Area - A High Market Opportunity
- Athletes - A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters
- Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases
- Esophagus - Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels
- Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring
- Nasal Ala - An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements
- New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia Monitoring
- Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry
- Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables, Patient Care in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment
- Pulse Oximetry in Wearables - The Future in Store
- Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry
- Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market
- Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
