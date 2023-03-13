The Online Grocery Market is forecast to grow by $7417.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.33% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Grocery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187694/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online grocery market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased popularity and rise in e-commerce platforms, rise in disposable income among consumers in India, and rapid growth in m-commerce.



The online grocery market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

• Food products

• Non-food products



By Type

• Online

• Cash on delivery



This study identifies the growth in demand for functional foods and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the online grocery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of grocery stores with online services and increase in usage of flexible payment and delivery services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online grocery market in India covers the following areas:

• Online grocery market sizing

• Online grocery market forecast

• Online grocery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online grocery market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Ecommerce Ltd., B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd., Dookan Technologies s.r.o, Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Flora foods, Fresh to Home, GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd., SPAR Group Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Zepto. Also, the online grocery market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

