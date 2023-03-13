Social Commerce Global Market to Reach $8.5 Trillion by 2030: Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital & Social Commerce

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Commerce: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Social Commerce estimated at US$992.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

B2C, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the B2B segment is readjusted to a revised 29.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $66 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.5% CAGR



The Social Commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23% and 24.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Trillion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Social Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Growing Role of Social Media in Marketing Opens the Pathway for Social Commerce

Social Media Platforms Are the Cheapest Among Advertising Platforms: Average Cost Incurred to Reach 2000 Audience (In US$) by Type of Advertising Medium As of the Year 2021

Social Media Marketing Gains Higher Grounds in the World of Digital Advertising: Social Network Ad Spending in the U.S. Presented as a % of Total Digital Ad Spending for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Overview of Social Commerce, Its Benefits and Significance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Internet Infrastructure, the Catalyst for Digitalizing Consumer Lifestyles Including Digital Social Presence

Households With Fiber Connectivity Are No Strangers to Social Media Networking: Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Mobile Computing Devices Are a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Beyond Just Voice Communication Encourage the Social Commerce Concept

Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops Enable Social Networking On the Move, Making Social Commerce More Pervasive, Omnipresent & Hard to Beat: Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Bode Well for Social Commerce

With Mobility On the Rise, Social Commerce is Set to Explode: Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018 Through 2023

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

As a Powerful Communication Medium, Here's Why Vendors & Advertisers Cannot Ignore Social Media

With a Powerful Global Presence & Reach, Social Media Platforms Are Vital for Brands to Ensure Consistent Audience Growth: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

This Is Why Vendors Should Care About Social Commerce: % of Social Media Users by Use Frequency as of the Year 2021

The Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Shifts Growth Into High Gear in the Social Commerce Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Vital Role of Social Commerce in an eCommerce Strategy

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital & Social Commerce

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Emerge to Revolutionize Social Commerce

Blockchain Benefits in Social Media & Social Commerce

Security & Privacy Concerns & Legal Issues: The Biggest Challenges for Social Commerce

