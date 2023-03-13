The Global Torque Motor Market is forecast to grow by $288.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Torque Motor Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891146/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the torque motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high operational efficiency of torque motors, rising demand for machine tools, and rising industrial automation and use of robots.



The torque motor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• DC torque motors

• AC torque motors



By End-user

• Robotics and semicon Industry

• Food and packaging industry

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of constant torque motor technology as one of the prime reasons driving the torque motor market growth during the next few years. Also, torque motors with integrated cooling systems and growing adoption of integrated digital solutions in machine tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the torque motor market covers the following areas:

• Torque motor market sizing

• Torque motor market forecast

• Torque motor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading torque motor market vendors that include Danaher Corp., ETEL SA, Lafert Spa, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schaeffler AG, Siemens AG, Tecnotion BV, ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG, Hiwin Technologies Corp., NUM AG, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH, Phase Motion Control Spa, Regal Rexnord Corp., Technai Team Spa, ATE Antriebstechnik and Entwicklungs GmbH and Co.KG, B. Kettere Sohne GmBH and Co. KG, Fischer Elektromotoren GmbH, and Franz Kessler GmbH. Also, the torque motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



