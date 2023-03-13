Global Refrigerated Display Cases Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Display Cases: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|512
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- In the Modern Visually Stimulated World, Good Display of Merchandise Rises in Importance
- Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
- How Food Retailing Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Digital Grocery Alternatives Solely Responsible for the Growth Seen in the Year 2020
- Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 Disruptions
- Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges
- Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market
- Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing
- Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food & Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets
- COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here's Why
- Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
- With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing
- Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market
- Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs
- With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry for the Year 2020
- No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs
- Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth
- A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market
- Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrcn5q
