Global Refrigerated Display Cases Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

The global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

In the Modern Visually Stimulated World, Good Display of Merchandise Rises in Importance

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How Food Retailing Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Digital Grocery Alternatives Solely Responsible for the Growth Seen in the Year 2020

Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 Disruptions

Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market

Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing

Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food & Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here's Why

Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing

Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in the Post COVID-19 Period

Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market

Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs

With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry for the Year 2020

No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market

Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum

MARKET ANALYSIS



COMPETITION

