The Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market is forecast to grow by $6486.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

Our report on the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in CNS disorders, approval of new stimulants, and increasing use of stimulants worldwide.



The central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Others



By Application

• Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder

• Narcolepsy

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased uptake of new-generation drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand to legalize cannabis worldwide and increasing repurposing of drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market covers the following areas:

• Central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market sizing

• Central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market forecast

• Central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market vendors that include Astellas Pharma Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Ironshore, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tris Pharma Inc., Viatris Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

